Dog stays by owner’s side after fatal fall from Powell County cliff

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A search for a missing Powell County man ended tragically Monday night.

Powell County Search and Rescue says a man left his home on his 4-wheeler around 11 a.m. Monday and never returned. Family members tried calling him then went out on ATV’s to search for him.

Crews from Powell County and Estill County Search and Rescue were called in and were able to ping the location of his phone. When they arrived at the location, they found his phone and his 4-wheeler, but no sign of him. Crews say the area where his 4-wheeler was found has rough terrain and huge cliffs.

As they were calling for him, crews say they heard a dog barking and followed the sound. They say the found the dog next to the man at the bottom of a very steep, rocky incline.

When crews reached the man, they say the discovered he didn’t survive the fall.

Powell County Search and Rescue says the man’s dog, Stubby, stayed by his side the entire time. They say his family told them he took Stubby everywhere.

“Stubby did the one last thing he could for his owner, he led the SAR teams to his location. Stubby was a good dog, and went back home after the rescue was over,” Powell County Search and Rescue posted on Facebook.