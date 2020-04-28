Bluegrass Hospice Care continuing to care for patients while staying safe

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – Cheri Bentley is a registered hospice nurse in Frankfort. She visits patients in their homes and at longterm and assisted living facilities providing end of life care.

Bentley says even with the COVID-19 threat, it’s critical for hospice workers to continue to provide care for their patients.

- Advertisement -

She says there have been some modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic. She says they are providing other options like telehealth.

Hospice workers follow the same guidelines as other healthcare workers.

They must wear personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, and gloves. They also have their temperature checked and go through a screening process daily.

“It can be intimidating at times but I know that we have taken all the precautions and we have all the protocols in place just as we have in a large healthcare institution,” Bentley says. “We have the PPE available thankfully, due to our team’s hard work to procure that and to get donations from our community partners so I think we have the tools that we need and we’re able to provide that safe care and continue things as we have been.”

Bentley says healthcare workers have learned to lean on each other and to seek out support and guidance through this difficult time.