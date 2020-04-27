University of Kentucky to get $3.8 million from CARES Act

WASHINGTON D.C., (WTVQ)- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive $3,878,582 to bolster the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
These federal funds, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky has so far received more than $2.7 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals:
- AdventHealth Manchester
- ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin
- Barbourville ARH Hospital
- Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles
- Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris
- Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg
- Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton
- Casey County Hospital in Liberty
- Crittenden Health Systems in Marion
- Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg
- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown
- Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg
- Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana
- Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg
- Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson
- Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem
- Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville
- Marshall County Hospital in Benton
- Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden
- McDowell ARH Hospital
- Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine
- Methodist Health in Morganfield
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville
- Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty
- Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville
- Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville
- Pineville Community Health Center
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon
- Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs
- St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- The Medical Center at Albany
- The Medical Center at Caverna
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center at Scottsville
- Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa
- T.J. Health Columbia
- Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz
- Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield
- Wayne County Hospital in Monticello