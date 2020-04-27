University of Kentucky to get $3.8 million from CARES Act

WASHINGTON D.C., (WTVQ)- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive $3,878,582 to bolster the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

These federal funds, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky has so far received more than $2.7 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.

According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals: