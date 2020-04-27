University of Kentucky to get $3.8 million from CARES Act

By
Morgan Henry
-
0

WASHINGTON D.C., (WTVQ)- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive $3,878,582 to bolster the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

These federal funds, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky has so far received more than $2.7 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.

According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals:

  1. AdventHealth Manchester
  2. ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin
  3. Barbourville ARH Hospital
  4. Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles
  5. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris
  6. Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg
  7. Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton
  8. Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton
  9. Casey County Hospital in Liberty
  10. Crittenden Health Systems in Marion
  11. Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville
  12. Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford
  13. Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg
  14. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown
  15. Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg
  16. Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana
  17. Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg
  18. Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson
  19. Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem
  20. Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville
  21. Marshall County Hospital in Benton
  22. Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden
  23. McDowell ARH Hospital
  24. Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine
  25. Methodist Health in Morganfield
  26. Middlesboro ARH Hospital
  27. Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville
  28. Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty
  29. Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford
  30. Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville
  31. Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville
  32. Pineville Community Health Center
  33. Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon
  34. Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs
  35. St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown
  36. Saint Joseph Berea
  37. Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
  38. The Medical Center at Albany
  39. The Medical Center at Caverna
  40. The Medical Center at Franklin
  41. The Medical Center at Scottsville
  42. Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa
  43. T.J. Health Columbia
  44. Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz
  45. Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield
  46. Wayne County Hospital in Monticello

