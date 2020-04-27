UK colleges of nursing, agriculture launch letter writing campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky colleges of nursing and agriculture, food, and environment are partnering to launch “Heart-2-Heart,” a letter writing campaign to show compassion and support to healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Both colleges are calling on their networks to write letters, make cards, draw pictures or share any messages that offer comfort and hope to help carry our health care workers through the difficult shifts, days and weeks ahead.

The general public is also invited to participate. Guidelines include:

First names and last initial only

No last names and no addresses

Can identify your occupation or other qualifier (i.e. UK nursing student, 5th grade student, teacher, UK employee, small business owner)

Can identify your county and state

Beginning Friday, April 24, people can drop off their Heart-2-Heart letters, cards, etc. at designated boxes outside these Lexington locations.

Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way

Meadowthorpe Elementary, 710 N Forbes Rd.

Sandersville Elementary, 3025 Sandersville Rd.

Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Rd.

Tates Creek Middle School, 1105 Centre Pkwy

James Lane Allen Elementary, 1901 Appomattox Rd

Southern Elementary, 340 Wilson Downing Rd. (behind the building by the NTI packet drop off)

The letters will be picked up from all locations each Friday and then mailed out to acute care hospitals/sites throughout Kentucky and across the United States.

Outside of Kentucky, letters will be sent to sites hit especially hard by COVID-19. Some of those locations include Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, University Medical Center New Orleans in Louisiana and TCF Regional Medical Center in Michigan.

The College of Nursing and College of Agriculture, Food and Environment soon plan to expand the Heart-2-Heart campaign outreach beyond Fayette County through county offices of the UK Cooperative Extension Service outside of Fayette County.

The Heart-2-Heart campaign will continue for as long as support is needed for healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

For questions or more information on how to can participate in Heart-2-Heart, email heart2heart@uky.edu.