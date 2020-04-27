Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says it has arrested three people on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say early Monday morning they stopped a 2015 Kia they say crossed the center line on KY 11 South.

Investigators say the driver, Jana Crouch, and her two passengers, Elvis Hall and Kevin Riley, were arrested after deputies found syringes, a quarter pound of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and a 9mm handgun in the car.

Deputies say Hall had an active Knox County warrant, and Riley had a warrant out of Tennessee.