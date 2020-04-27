Tracking our Next Weather Maker, Which Brings Storms by Midweek

Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives by midweek, sparking strong to severe storms. Good news, sunshine returns for Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with an isolated showers, as lows cool to around 50.

TUESDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as highs warm to the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com