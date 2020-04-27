Tracking our Next Weather Maker, Which Brings Storms by Midweek

Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives by midweek, sparking strong to severe storms. Good news, sunshine returns for Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with an isolated showers, as lows cool to around 50.
TUESDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as highs warm to the lower 70s.
- Advertisement -
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com