LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- State troopers say they are looking for a missing Lexington woman.

KSP says 27-year-old Mallory Watts was last seen on April 2, 2020 near South Broadway. A family member reported that there has not been any contact with Watts in several weeks.

Watts is described as 5’1″, 250 pounds, long red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP Frankfort Post at 502.227.2221.