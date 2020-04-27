Rockcastle Regional to conduct community-wide COVID-19 testing

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rockcastle Regional will be performing community-wide drive-through COVID-19 testing next week beginning Monday, April 27 and will run for five days through Friday, May 1. The hospital says it will have the ability to test up to 100 people per day.

The hospital says in order to be tested, it is not required to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and there is no age requirement. However, it is recommended that after testing, you should self-isolate until your results are known.

People who wish to be tested must first contact the Rockcastle Regional COVID-19 Hotline at (606) 256-7385 to register and schedule their testing. Patient registration will be conducted over the phone through the Hotline prior to testing.

When calling the Hotline, patients will need to have their insurance information available to provide over the phone to the healthcare professional answering the call. To expedite calls, everyone is encouraged to have all insurance information on hand before contacting the Hotline. All insurances are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Testing will be open to any individuals who wish to be tested and will be open from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday of next week. The drive-through testing area will be staged in the parking garage below the Rockcastle Family Wellness building. When coming to the hospital, please enter via Newcomb Avenue and follow signage.

It is important to remember that any individual wishing to be tested must first call the Rockcastle Regional COVID-19 Hotline at (606) 256-7385 to register and schedule their appointment. No one will be tested without first registering.

The Hotline remains open at its usual operating hours of 7:00am until 7:00pm, seven days a week for any person experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who wish to speak with a healthcare professional.

The hospital asks people to please be patient when calling the Hotline since it is handling a high volume of calls and the facility wants to give everyone the time they deserve.