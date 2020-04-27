How one new business is handling the ordered closures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jefferson Street Coffee opened on March 9th, one week later, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all businesses close to in-person traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roaster and coffee shop on the corner of Fifth Street and Jefferson Street brews imported coffee from all over the world for their customers.

Owner and master roaster, David Barnes says that being a new business during the coronavirus pandemic has been both a good and strange experience.

Once they opened the shop, he said they immediately had to begin to do carry out orders only and limit interactions.

Barnes also said it’s typical to have a grand opening when you open a new location, but they were unable to do that.

Barnes said it’s not all bad.

“A silver lining to that all is that we kind of got to push the pause button and get our bearing before we have to do something grand. So let’s say if we’re able to open within the next 30 days or 60 days or what have you we kind of have our bearings already and the space, as well as the product, can be a little bit more presentable,” Barnes said.

His advice for other small businesses during this difficult time, he says don’t stop and do what you have to do to make it work.

He says a good option is to give customers multiple ways of supporting your business.

Jefferson Street Coffee is currently working to get its online menu up and running.