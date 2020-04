FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear has announced that all outstanding unemployment claims filed in March will be processed by the end of the week.

During his daily coronavirus briefing Monday, Beshear said there are around 30,000 claims from March that have not been processed.

Beshear also announced 150,000 unemployment claims were processed on Sunday, totaling $174 million in payments.