Lexington house fire starts outside the home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington house fire started outside the home Monday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call about the fire on Deaton Place near the Lexington Ice Center around 8:30 p.m.

Fireighters say they aren’t sure how the fire started, but it didn’t start inside the home rather outside towards the back.

It took 12 minutes to put it out, according to Battalion Chief Chris Ward.

Ward says there isn’t much damage inside the home beyond that left from fighting the fire, like water damage.

Ward says the homeowners weren’t home at the time.