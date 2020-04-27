KSP: Motorcyclist runs from Troopers following crash

BENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police arrested a man following a motorcycle crash and brief chase in western Kentucky.

Investigators say a Trooper saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 641 in Benton late Monday afternoon.

KSP says Troopers caught up to the motorcycle as it headed north onto I-69. They say the driver tried to exit at Draffenville, but ran into the back of another vehicle and took off running. The motorcyclist was arrested a short time later near Wellness Way Lane, according to State Police.

The driver, 23-year old Devin Drexler, of Benton, was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he faces nearly a dozen charges, according to KSP.