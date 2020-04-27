Kentuckians have mixed reviews about businesses re-opening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From vocal protesters at the state capitol, to the silent majority across Kentucky, some people have wanted the state to open back up for business for quite some time.

ABC 36’s Monica Harkins wanted to hear from Kentuckians about it and got a mixed reaction at the grocery store to the easing of restrictions next month.

While some people like Donna Handel feel like relaxing guidelines starting May 11 is gonna be okay, others like Matthew Kenney aren’t as sure and hope people don’t take advantage of it.

“I just hope that it’s handled responsibility. I feel like it’d be better to have multiple weeks of decrease like [the governor] initially said several days ago,” Kenney said.

“A little glad that some things will re-open because it’s been, kinda you know, really boring with a lot of things being closed, but it seems a little early honestly,” Brandon Cook said.

Although he can’t patrol all Kentuckians, the governor says by May 11 everyone who leaves their house needs to wear a mask.

Something Kenney and Handel agree with.

“It’s a good idea, it’s a good precautionary measure,” Kenney said.

Yet, masks are hard to come by, one of the reasons Cooke says masks might not be feasible or effective.

“It’s going to be hard to get ahold of masks if everyone’s trying to buy them,” Cooke said.

Handel says in these next few weeks it’s going to be about balance.

“So we need to be careful that we don’t over do it, being over cautious. But I am for being cautious and careful,” Handel said.

The governor does warn if we start to see a surge in coronavirus cases, we could be taking a couple steps backward, instead of moving forward to re-openings on May 11.