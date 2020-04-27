Food City employee tests positive for COVID-19

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)-The Floyd County Health Department says a Food City employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee is in isolation at home.

Food City says the employee last worked on Saturday, April 25. They say if you believe you had 30 minutes or more of direct contact closer than 6 feet with anyone at the deli that day, you should self-monitor for signs/symptoms of the virus.

Food City says it has completed a deep level cleaning and sanitation, as recommended by the CDC. They say a second deep cleaning was also completed.,

The Health Department says that due to the few number of hours that the associate worked, the cleaning and sanitation measures taken and the store’s ongoing safety measures (including the use of gloves and face masks), this particular incident represents very low risk.