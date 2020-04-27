Fasig-Tipton consolidates selected yearling sales schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Fasig-Tipton yearling sales are changing this year.

The company made the decision to consolidate its July, Saratoga, and New York Bred yearling sales into one selected yearling auction.

The 2020 Selected Yearlings Showcase will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 9-10, at its Lexington, Kentucky facility.

The decision was made by the company after evaluating the COVID-19 pandemic progression over the past several weeks.

The company plans on keeping the remainder of its 2020 auction calendar as scheduled.

This including its upcoming Midlantic Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale on June 29-30 in Timonium, Maryland.

The company says its July, Saratoga, and New York Bred Selected Yearling Sales will return to their traditional dates in 2021.

All yearlings in the Selected Yearlings Showcase will be approved on pedigree and physical conformation by Fasig-Tipton’s selection team over the next several weeks, ahead of the sale’s entry deadline of June 15.

Selected Yearlings Showcase nominations are now open at fasigtipton.com.

Yearlings already nominated to Fasig-Tipton’s July, Saratoga, and NY Bred Yearlings Sale do not need to re-nominate.

There is no fee to nominate.

To learn more about Fasig-Tipton’s 2020 Selected Yearlings Showcase sale, go to fasigshowcase.com.