SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Veteran’s Club in Elk Creek opened up its Equine Therapy Program, but with new guidelines to maintain social distancing.

The club is having one veteran at a time come to a Spencer County farm for an hour of riding.

- Advertisement -

The club says it’s not its normal process, but it doesn’t want to shut down because veterans rely on the group.

It says it will follow this new protocol until restrictions are lifted.

Anyone interested in signing up can visit.