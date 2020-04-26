Teenager shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say an 18-year old was shot while sitting in front of a house in the 700 block of Florida Street on Sunday night.

Investigators say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Police say the victim, whose name wasn’t released, couldn’t tell them if the shooter was on foot or if it was a drive-by.

Investigators say the witness statements at the scene were inconsistent, so they don’t have a suspect description.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.