Richmond man arrested for wife’s murder; Victim’s family speaks out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is still missing, but Richmond Police say her husband was arrested Friday in connection to her murder and disappearance. The victim’s former husband posted a long post about what happened.

Police say there’s evidence to suspect 39-year-old Glenn Jackson of Ella Jackson’s murder.

G. Jackson reported E. Jackson missing on October 22, 2019 and told police he hadn’t seen her in two days.

Jordan Hans is E. Jackson’s former husband. ABC 36 News talked to him when she originally went missing.

Now, months later, Hans shares more about E. Jackson’s past and their story on his Facebook.

He says he is working on becoming the guardian for the Jackson’s 6-year-old and the child is staying with him.

Investigators say E. Jackson met with a domestic violence advocate days before her disappearance and officers say they found recordings she made of arguments between her and her husband.

A search warrant allowed officers to investigate the house and cars the couple owned. Police say a significant amount of blood was located in the trunk of G. Jackson’s car belong to his wife.