Protesters return to Frankfort, demands state be re-opened

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Protestors were back at the state capitol on Saturday with a similar message as before and calling on Governor Andy Beshear to re-open Kentucky.

Dr. Frank Simon specializes in internal medicine and allergies. He was protesting outside the governor’s coronavirus update.

Though Beshear laid out three phases to re-opening the state, Simon says the time to re-open is now. He also says the flu is worse than the coronavirus, though he says the coronavirus is more infectious.

Protestors chanted familiar phrases, such as, “let us work” and “stop abortions.”

They also called out Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They said he isn’t doing enough to protect Kentuckians.

Robert Simmons is a protestor from Lexington. He says single mothers and low-income people are unfairly struggling

“It’s unsustainable to allow the poorest people in our state to go this long without a paycheck, with unemployment websites down,” Simmons said.

Simmons and some other protesters agree that the most vulnerable should stay home, but says others should be able to work if businesses can prove they can practice social distancing.