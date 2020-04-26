Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida say a high school football star was fatally shot late Saturday night.

Orlando Police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m.

Rentz had signed to be a wide receiver with the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game.

In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other “young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”