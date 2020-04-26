Los Angeles woman accused of conspiring to traffic drugs in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Department of Justice says a Los Angeles woman was convicted on Thursday by a federal court in Lexington.

According to the department, 41-year-old Katharine E. Matthews was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, along with conspiracy to commit money laundering offenses.

Attorneys say Matthews was indicted in October 2017 after drugs were seized from a private plane that arrive at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington from Southern California.

The DOJ says Matthews partnered with Robert W. Carlson. Besides Lexington, attorneys say they moved the drugs to Louisville, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami.

Attorneys say Matthews moved thousands of kilograms of cocaine and over 100 kilograms of marijuana to these cities. They say she also brought millions of dollars from the East Coast back to California to be handed over to the cartel.

According to the DOJ, two other defendants, Robert Earl Wallace and Kendra Michelle Caprice Tally also pleaded guilty for their roles in the drug conspiracy. Attorney say Wallace, a private pilot, admitted in his plea agreement that he flew as many as ten trips for Carlson and his associates, where drugs and money were moved to locations across the country.

The Department of Justice says Matthews will appear for sentencing on August 4 and Wallace on June 16. Attorneys say they both face a maximum of life in prison.