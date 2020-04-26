Lexington non-profit feeds front line workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A young entrepreneur in Lexington started a non-profit to help keep healthcare workers fed as they battle this pandemic.

Logan Jones started “Feeding the Frontline” with a group of friends.

- Advertisement -

The group collects donations and uses the money to buy food from local restaurants. Then they deliver it to frontline workers.

Jones says in its first week they gave out 100 meals to Saint Joseph Hospital. He says he’s glad to give back, and even though it’s an unprecedented time, opportunities present themselves every day.

“I think the good news of this time is it’s become the wild west of problems,” says Jones. “It’s the best time to be entrepreneurial. It’s so many problems going on in the world right now and it’s just begging for someone to step up and solve them.”

Related Article: Kentucky Horse Shows officially cancels May events

Jones says donations are welcomed as they plan for the weeks to come. To donate visit Feeding the Frontline’s website.