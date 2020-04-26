All Kroger employees now required to wear masks

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – Effective Sunday, April 26, all Kroger employees are required to wear a protective mask at work, according to media reports.

Prior to the new directive, only workers in certain departments were required to wear masks on the job.

The company is working on protective face shields for any employees who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.

Earlier in the month, Kroger began limiting the number of people allowed in its stores at the same time, added plexiglass at checkout lanes and make social distancing markings on the floor.