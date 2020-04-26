Kentucky set to reopen health-care businesses Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky is partially lifting restrictions in its fight against the coronavirus with the reopening of health-care businesses Monday.

Included are health-care clinics, medical and dental offices, optometrists, and physical therapy and chiropractic offices. Also covered are diagnostic, radiology and lab services.

The resumption of such services in nursing homes and prisons are not included. Neither are elective surgeries and invasive procedures, which will be allowed to resume later.

Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, says traditional waiting rooms will be closed and everyone in these settings will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Kentucky has seen at least 4,074 confirmed virus cases and 208 deaths.