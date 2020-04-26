Golden alert issued for missing, endangered Rowan Co. woman last seen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old woman staying in Clearfield, Kentucky who was last seen in Lexington.

Rowan County Emergency Management says 25-year-old Caitlyn Burchett is a ward of the state with an intellectual disability. She was staying at D&S Community Services, a residential program for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in Clearfield in Rowan County.

Emergency Managers say around midnight Saturday, she was able to take a car from Clearifeld and drive to Winchester. From Winchester, she reportedly got a ride to a Lexington Speedway on 7th and North Broadway. She was last seen at that speedway around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Burchett may have family in Lexington and Louisville.

She is 5’7″, 120 pounds with brown or reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last wearing a black shirt, black or yellow pants, and was carrying a black bag.

Call 911 if you have any information about where she could be.