LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police say it happened at the business on Mapleleaf Drive around 8:00 p.m.

They say a man in his 20’s walked in, pulled out a gun, demanded cash, got the money and ran off.

Police say no one was hurt.