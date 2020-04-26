Another death at nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another coronavirus-related death has been recorded at a nursing home in Jackson County hit hard by the virus.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says the patient was an 88-year old woman who lived at the Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville.

The health department says there have been six coronavirus-related deaths at the facility, which is owned and operated by Signature HealthCare.

The death was one of three new fatalities reported by Governor Andy Beshear at his daily briefing on Sunday.

Of the nearly sixty confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, an overwhelming majority of the cases are from Jackson Manor.

The health department says the nursing home went from three confirmed cases to forty in one day.