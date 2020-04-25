TJ Carter, Calvin Taylor and Ahmad Wagner sign free agent NFL deals

Two former cats drafted, three sign free agent deals

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Three former football cats went undrafted in this weekend’s NFL Draft, but they didn’t have to wait long to get their shot at the next level.

TJ Carter, Calvin Taylor and Ahmad Wagner all signed free agent deals.

Former UK defensive lineman TJ Carter has signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

I’m undrafted and i love it. I faced a lot of adversity last year but it prepared me for what needs to get done. My fire is even bigger and i can’t wait to get down to @AZCardinals !! — Tj Carter (@TjCarter_) April 25, 2020

During Carter’s time at Kentucky he played in 50 career games with 28 starts.

He totaled 71 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups and 10 QB hurries.

Carter also had a season-best 26 tackles as a senior to go along with 6.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.

Calvin Taylor has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Steelers’ 2020 Undrafted Free Agents

Christian Montano/C Tulane

James Lockhart/OLB Baylor

Leo Lewis/ILB Mississippi St

Spencer Nigh/FB Auburn

James Pierre/CB Florida Atlantic

Calvin Taylor/DE Kentucky

Trajan Brandy/CB Miami (FL)

John Houston/ILB USChttps://t.co/GIGegP9ROB — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) April 26, 2020

This past season, Taylor was a 2019 All-SEC defensive tackle.

He played in 40 career games with 22 consecutive starts.

Taylor totaled 85 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his career.

Taylor’s 8.5 sacks in 2019, rank seventh in single-season school history.

Former UK wide receiver Ahmad Wagner has signed with the Chicago Bears.

I’m excited to be a part of the @ChicagoBears organization!! Let’s get to work! 🖤🧡 — Ahmad Wagner (@Ahmad_Wagner) April 26, 2020

In two seasons, Wagner played in 23 games with 11 starting assignments.

He totaled 15 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns, all coming in 2019.

Wagner averaged 16.9 yards per catch.

And the one stat Wagner will likely be remembered most for; he was a target 42 times in his career, 12 of which drew a pass interference call.