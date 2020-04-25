Rural Kentucky hospitals to receive more than 3 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Saturday the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive federal funding.
Through the CARES Act, the program will receive $3,878,582 to aid in the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals
- Advertisement -
The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals:
- AdventHealth Manchester
- ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin
- Barbourville ARH Hospital
- Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles
- Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris
- Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg
- Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton
- Casey County Hospital in Liberty
- Crittenden Health Systems in Marion
- Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg
- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown
- Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg
- Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana
- Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg
- Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson
- Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem
- Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville
- Marshall County Hospital in Benton
- Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden
- McDowell ARH Hospital
- Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine
- Methodist Health in Morganfield
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville
- Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty
- Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville
- Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville
- Pineville Community Health Center
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon
- Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs
- St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- The Medical Center at Albany
- The Medical Center at Caverna