Rural Kentucky hospitals to receive more than 3 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Saturday the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive federal funding.

Through the CARES Act, the program will receive $3,878,582 to aid in the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals

The CARES Act funding allows hospitals maximum flexibility in how they respond to COVID-19 within their communities, including for testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals: