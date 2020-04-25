Lions select Logan Stenberg with 121st pick

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – The second former football Cat has come off the board.

The Detroit Lions have selected Logan Stenberg with the 121st pick of the fourth round.

Below is a previous release from UK Athletics outlining Stenberg’s accomplishments while he was at Kentucky;

“Stenberg, of Madison, Alabama, was the most experienced member of an offensive line that paved the way for the Cats to re-write the record over the past few seasons. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder has been a road grader for the Cats, as UK set the school record in 2019 for total rushing yards (3,624), yards per rush (6.32) and rushing touchdowns (36). He helped quarterback Lynn Bowden take the Southeastern Conference’s rushing crown and lead the country in yards per carry (7.94). The Cats averaged 278.8 rushing yards per game for the season and an absurd 385.0 yards per game over the final six contests of the season.



For the 2019 season, Stenberg graded at 85 percent, led team with 95 knockdown blocks and 209 blocks at the point of attack. He did not allow a sack all season and allowed only one QB pressure.



Off the field, Stenberg graduated in May of 2019 with a degree in integrated strategic communication. He has been working on a second degree in communication with a business minor.”