171 new cases, 5 deaths; Beshear plans to handle unemployment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During Governor Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus update Saturday, he announced there are 171 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 3,905.

Beshear also announced five new deaths in Kentucky, which brings the death toll to 205. He also said 1,501 Kentuckians are fully recovered.

Unemployment insurance

The Governor said those who applied for unemployment in March should expect to hear from somebody this week. He said this is his administration and everyone is working hard to respond to the claims, which are greater than at any time in our history.

I want to see significant progress on this this week and we will be providing updates, Gov. Beshear said.

Testing sites and eligibility

In addition to some health care facilities, yesterday the Governor said that Kentuckians can now be tested free of charge for COVID-19 at many sites across the commonwealth. For more information on drive-through testing visit kycovid19.ky.gov. The Governor said that the Bowling Green location, which is in partnership with Kroger, is expanding through this Friday and an extra week of testing would be added.

Update on voting in primary election

Friday, Gov. Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced new voting guidelines for the June primary. Click here for more information.

Reopening for health care providers and facilities

Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Monday, April 27, the state will begin the gradual restart and reopening of our Phase 1 health care services and facilities, although they will operate very differently than they did before the outbreak of COVID-19. For full guidance on criteria for reopening and new best practices, click here.

The virus sets the timing, Gov. Beshear said. While I think we have plateaued, we just have to make sure we take the next best right step. We need each and everyones best every single day. We must win. Every decision we make, lives are on the line. We could set ourselves back days or weeks without following guidance.

Healthy at Work

The administration is continuing to update the states website,HealthyAtWork.ky.gov,to make the Phase 2 process for reopening businesses clear. Healthy at Work is based on criteria set by public health experts and advice from industry experts. Phase 1 is a state-readiness evaluation. Phase 2 is business-readiness evaluation. This phased approach will ensure the commonwealths citizens can safely return to work while still protecting the most vulnerable Kentuckians.

Census update

Kentucky moved up to 15th place for response rates across the nation, with 55.9% completion. Kentuckians can fill out their Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).