Wet and possibly stormy weekend ahead

More showers and storms could be possible Saturday as another low pressure center moves across Kentucky. The pressure center will moves from west to east bringing several rounds of showers and storms starting Saturday around mid-day and finally letting up around Sunday. This means most of the weekend will be wet with the rain letting up by Monday morning.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY – Increasing clouds with showers and storms likely, highs in the upper 60s.

