President Trump declares federal relief for Ky. flooding damages

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday, President Donald Trump authorized federal assistance for counties damaged in February’s flooding.

The assistance will help repair bridges, roads and other infrastructure damages that resulted from severe storms, flooding, landsides and mudslides.

“We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year,” said Gov. Beshear.

The declaration will also provide the commonwealth with mitigation funding.

The following counties are included for assistance:

Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union and Whitley

Impacted cities, counties, state agencies and certain private nonprofits may apply for Federal Emergency Agency, FEMA, support. Then, after reviewing applications, need and cost, FEMA will provide funding for reimbursement.

The total amount of relief assistance will be determined by the cost of the approved projects.