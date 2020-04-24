Postsecondary Education votes to forgo tuition limits, amid coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, CPE, voted to forgo tuition limits for undergraduate students at public universities for next year.

The move is to provide flexibility during this uncertain time because of coronavirus.

Final tuition rates and fees are still subject to the council’s review and institutions will have justify any raises in tuition.

The council says some campuses have pledged not to raise tuition at all, with others looking at a 2 percent increase.

“If we entrust these universities to manage through a pandemic, we can entrust them to take the appropriate action on their tuition setting,” Council member Kristi Nelson said. “These circumstances have created an extraordinary situation.”

