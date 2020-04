FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The FBI, Louisville Field Office, says it has arrested a man in Frankfort, in connection to a murder in Los Angeles.

Investigators say 59-year-old Frederick McGowan is charged with the murder of Earl Chiles around December 21, 2019, after an argument.

Officials say McGowan was arrested last night in Frankfort just after 9. They say that during the arrest, 29-year-old Phillip Morris tried to obstruct the arrest, and was also taken into custody.