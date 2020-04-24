Lynn Bowden Jr. drafted in third round by Raiders

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky wide receiver and quarterback Lynn Bowden Junior is headed to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bowden with the 80th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Below is a recent release from UK Athletics in Bowden’s accomplishments with Kentucky;

“Bowden, the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player, etched his name into program lore after injuries at quarterback forced him to return to the position for the first time since high school. All the junior did was set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, break the SEC’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turn in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and deliver at least 100 rushing yards in seven of his eight starts at quarterback (and miss an eighth by a single yard vs. Georgia).



The Wildcats won six of his eight starts at quarterback while advancing to a fourth-straight bowl game and re-writing the school’s record books for rushing production. He was named a consensus first-team All-American as an all-purpose player and was a first-team All-SEC selection. His magnificent performance in the Belk Bowl earned Most Valuable Player honors as he rushed for 233 yards – an NCAA record for most rushing yards by a QB in a bowl game – with two touchdowns. For good measure, he threw the game-winning 13-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining.



For the season, the Youngstown, Ohio native averaged 7.9 yards per rushing attempt, breaking Stanley “Boom” Williams’ record of 7.1 per attempt in 2015. Although only playing quarterback for eight games, he rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns.



Bowden finished with 4,660 all-purpose yards in his career, fifth in UK history and had 1,530 career rushing yards as a Wildcat, moving into 21st place on the UK career rushing list. He also ranks 13th on UK’s career receptions list with 114 and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards.”