Ky. death toll from coronavirus reaches 200

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases across Kentucky.

He also said Friday, the state’s death toll from the pandemic has reached 200.

Beshear says the daily upswing in cases comes as more Kentucky residents are being tested for the virus.

The 322 additional cases announced Friday raised the statewide total to nearly 3,800 since the public health crisis began.

11 more testing locations across the state are opening next week, likely to increase numbers, including a new partnership with Walmart.

Beshear also reported nine more virus-related deaths Friday.

The increase in cases comes as Beshear is reaching out for input in formulating plans to gradually reopen the state’s economy.

The governor also says he has authorized the release of 352 more inmates from county jails.

He says all are in for non-violent, non-sexual offenses, are near the end of their sentence and are at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

According to governor Beshear, he has also authorized testing on all inmates and staff at green river correctional facility, one of the coronavirus hot spots in the state.