KORH to give nearly $4 million in federal finds to rural KY hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Office of Rural Health says it has received nearly $4 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to support 46 of the Commonwealth’s rural hospitals as they work to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The KORH says the funds, which are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved late last month, will provide one-time support to hospitals to help cover expenses associated with increased demands for COVID-19 related testing, clinical services and equipment. Funds can also be used to address the financial and workforce challenges related to the public health emergency.

- Advertisement -

The KORH, which works closely with the Commonwealth’s rural hospitals on improving their operations, economic viability, clinical quality and population health, will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following facilities: AdventHealth Manchester, ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin, Barbourville ARH Hospital, Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg, Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton, Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Casey County Hospital in Liberty, Crittenden Health Systems in Marion, Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg, Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg, Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg, Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem, Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden, McDowell ARH Hospital, Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, Methodist Health in Morganfield, Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty, Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville, Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville, Pineville Community Health Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon, Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, The Medical Center at Albany, The Medical Center at Caverna, The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center at Scottsville, Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, T.J. Health Columbia, Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield and Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.