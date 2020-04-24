Health expert talks boosting immunity during COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a lot of talk about boosting our immune systems lately with the COVID-19 pandemic. But how can you tell what actually works?

Dr. Heather Norman-Burgdolf is an assistant extension professor and extension specialist in health and nutrition at the University of Kentucky. She says we should think of it more as supporting our immune system rather than boosting our immune system.

“There’s actually several harmful conditions that are a result of this hyperactive immune system or when our immune system is in overdrive which causes unnecessary stress on the body,” explained Dr. Norman-Burgdolf.

According to Dr. Norman-Burgdolf, we should focus on supporting our immune systems through our behaviors and decisions, so that it can respond appropriately when it is challenged.

“Eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. This really is the best way to ensure you’re getting enough vitamins and minerals into the diet,” explained Dr. Norman-Burgdolf who added that means five servings a day.

Dr. Norman-Burgdolf says on a daily basis we should include 20% or more of certain nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Selenium and Zinc into our diet.

And, exotic or expensive foods do not necessarily mean they’re healthier.

“A freezer bag of brocolli and cauliflower is an incredible source of Vitamin C and it’s also highly affordably and most likely available in your grocery store,” said Dr. Norman-Burgdolf.

But nutrition is just a piece of the puzzle. According to Dr. Norman-Burgdolf, healthy behaviors like washing our hands, including physical activity and managing our stress are extremely important. Getting enough sleep and avoiding contact with those who are sick right now is also paramount.