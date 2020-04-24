Gov. Beshear announces 11 new covid-19 testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 11 new coronavirus testing sites will open next week.

He says the expansion will help the state track and control the virus as Kentucky moves to re-opening.

In addition to some health care facilities, Kentuckians can register to be tested for free at one of the following locations:

Kroger Drive-Through Testing

All Kentuckians are eligible to be tested at Kroger sites

Register at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Louisville (Jefferson County) FULL for next week

Testing conducted Monday, April 27- Friday May 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hand sanitizer and face mask to be distributed at the site

Testing conducted Monday, April 27- Friday May 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hand sanitizer and face mask to be distributed at this site

Testing conducted Tuesday, April 28- Thursday April 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30p.m.

Testing conducted Tuesday, April 28 – Thursday April 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Walgreens Drive-Through Testing

2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505

Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First responders/healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone over 18 years old with symptoms

Must sign up online at Walgreens.com/coronavirus

Walmart Drive-Through Testing

2020 Bashford Manor Lane, Louisville, KY 40218

Starts Wednesday, April 29, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seven days a week

First responders/healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone over 18 years old with symptoms

Must sign up at doineedacovid19test.com

Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept.

Tie Breaker Park, 9503 Eagle Way, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open to first responders, healthcare workers and anyone else with symptoms, screening on site

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky

101 Town and Country Lane, Hazard, KY 41701

Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to everyone, screening on site

Murray Calloway County Hospital

803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call (270) 753-0704 to request an appointment

Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms

Rockcastle Regional Hospital

145 Newcomb Ave., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to everyone, must register at (606) 256-7385

Trigg County Primary Care Clinic

214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY 42211

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Open to everyone over 5 months, registration on site

Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the best day of testing in the commonwealth with more than 1,500 tests administered.

In the last week testing has increased by 40 percent, according to the governor’s office.