Gov. Beshear announces 11 new covid-19 testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 11 new coronavirus testing sites will open next week.
He says the expansion will help the state track and control the virus as Kentucky moves to re-opening.
In addition to some health care facilities, Kentuckians can register to be tested for free at one of the following locations:
Kroger Drive-Through Testing
All Kentuckians are eligible to be tested at Kroger sites
Register at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
- Louisville (Jefferson County) FULL for next week
Testing conducted Monday, April 27- Friday May 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Hand sanitizer and face mask to be distributed at the site
- Lexington (Fayette County) FULL for next week
Testing conducted Monday, April 27- Friday May 1 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Hand sanitizer and face mask to be distributed at this site
- Owensboro (Daviess County) Limited availability
Testing conducted Tuesday, April 28- Thursday April 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30p.m.
- Bowling Green (Warren County) FULL for next week
Testing conducted Tuesday, April 28 – Thursday April 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Walgreens Drive-Through Testing
2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505
Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First responders/healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone over 18 years old with symptoms
Must sign up online at Walgreens.com/coronavirus
Walmart Drive-Through Testing
2020 Bashford Manor Lane, Louisville, KY 40218
Starts Wednesday, April 29, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seven days a week
First responders/healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone over 18 years old with symptoms
Must sign up at doineedacovid19test.com
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept.
Tie Breaker Park, 9503 Eagle Way, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Open to first responders, healthcare workers and anyone else with symptoms, screening on site
Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky
101 Town and Country Lane, Hazard, KY 41701
Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open to everyone, screening on site
Murray Calloway County Hospital
803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call (270) 753-0704 to request an appointment
Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms
Rockcastle Regional Hospital
145 Newcomb Ave., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456
Monday, April 27 to Friday, May 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Open to everyone, must register at (606) 256-7385
Trigg County Primary Care Clinic
214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY 42211
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Open to everyone over 5 months, registration on site
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the best day of testing in the commonwealth with more than 1,500 tests administered.
In the last week testing has increased by 40 percent, according to the governor’s office.