Cynthiana couple still waiting for unemployment 6 weeks later

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kathryn Critzer says it’s been six weeks since her fiancé, Cory McFarland, was laid off from his job with Penske, a distribution company for Toyota.

She says they’ve already had to move in with their in-laws and have lost the insurance to their only car.

Critzer says it’s because in the last six weeks, McFarland hasn’t received any unemployment benefits.

“I’ve been checking his account and there’s nothing there,” Critzer says. “It was -$9.18 on the onset of this and it’s still -$9.18.”

Critzer says they’ve been calling everyday and have been getting the run around.

She says the unemployment website says something is wrong with McFarland’s application and advises her to call the office, but when she calls there’s been no answer.

Additionally, Critzer says when she gets someone on the phone, they direct her back to the website to try again.

“I’m about to pull my hair out of my head because it’s stressful, it’s depressing and I just don’t know what to do anymore,” says Critzer.

Governor Andy Beshear says his staff has been working hard, and Kentucky has signed up more people for unemployment than many other states, but he says he knows that’s no excuse for those who have been left out.

At Beshear’s coronavirus update on Thursday, ABC 36 told him Critzer’s story and asked what she should do next.

“We are still suffering from a legacy system that’s designed to tell people no at a time where we’re telling them yes,” says Beshear. “Everyday we’re making progress, but that progress isn’t enough if it doesn’t include your viewer.”

Beshear says his administration has prioritized people who are two weeks behind on receiving payment.