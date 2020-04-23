TRAFFIC ALERT: Active slide blocks RT 550 in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, a hillside slide has blocked both lanes of RT 550 in Hueysville just past the RT 7 intersection at mile point 0-1. RT 550 is closed on the Martin side of the intersection close to Duncan’s car lot.

According to a KYTC District 12’s Facebook post, the road closure starts just past Woodie’s Carryout Liquor Store. The Facebook post also includes a statement from Adam Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Minnie Maintenance, that states “their crew have been monitoring the site for several days”. It wasn’t until last night at midnight that the decision was made to close the road and install barriers.

State highway work crews are on the scene and working to remove debris; however, the slide is still active so officials say the road could be closed for some time once the sliding has completely stopped and the hill side is stable.