Supreme Court won’t review Rand Paul attacker’s case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an appellate decision that mandates a new sentencing hearing for the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs.

The Daily News reported the Supreme Court’s denial this week doesn’t constitute an opinion on the merits of the appeal by Rene Boucher, whose attorney argued that a resentencing hearing violates his constitutional rights. He has already served a 30-day sentence for the 2017 attack outside the senator’s home.

The case now goes back before Special Judge Marianne Battani, who imposed the initial sentence.