Calm to end the week before a wet weekend ahead

We had a very wet Thursday across central and eastern Kentucky with several round of light to moderate rain showers that moved through the region. We’ll see a break in some of the showers and storms tonight but some strong storms could be possible in southern Kentucky. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s with a few morning showers. More showers and storms could be possible Saturday as another low pressure center moves across Kentucky.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT – Scattered showers with patchy fog possible, lows in the low 50s.
FRIDAY – Few morning showers then mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Twitter
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com