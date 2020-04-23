SCSO asking for information on hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a driver who they say hit a transformer box, causing an explosion Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle drove into a transformer box at Quality Inn on Cherry Blossom Way, causing thousands of dollars of damage. The driver then backs up and drives off.

If you have information on the owner/driver of this vehicle please call 502.863.7855 or you can text an anonymous tip to our Text-A-Tip Line at 859.509.0510.