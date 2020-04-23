Save the date: Kentucky Derby trophy needs a correction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Derby enthusiasts will have to wait a few more months to see who wins the 146th Run for the Roses.

The original May 2 race date has been pushed back several months though the prized trophy doesn’t reflect that yet.

Derby officials announced earlier this year that the coronavirus outbreak prompted the celebrated event to be rescheduled for Sept. 5. But news outlets report this year’s 14-karat gold trophy is engraved with the original May date.

A Kentucky Derby Museum official says the date will eventually be changed on the trophy, which is being kept in a fireproof vault until the new Derby Day.