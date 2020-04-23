London man accused of stealing motorcycle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A London man accused of stealing a motorcycle was arrested Wednesday night after running and hiding from deputies.

Investigators say they were sent to a home off of Finley Trailer Park Road, after receiving a call that a stolen motorcycle was there.

Deputies say they found the motorcycle and 42-year old James Zeo at the home.

They say Zeo ran and hid in a nearby home, where he was later found and arrested.

When investigators returned the motorcycle to the owner, the owner stated that it had been repainted black.