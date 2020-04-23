Lexington announces two free COVID-19 testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One of the two new drive up testing sites promised for Lexington will open Friday.

Mayor Linda Gorton says it’s an effort to move the city closer to ending stay-at-home restrictions while also reaching African-American communities.

The health department has said COVID-19 cases are disproportionately affecting African-Americans, with black people making up 30% of the city’s cases while only representing 15% of the population.

Mayor Gorton says it’s important we make testing more accessible for African-Americans.

She says she’s been working with the governor to help address that and that’s why the city will now have the first free testing facility through Kroger at Bluegrass Community Technical College on Newtown Pike.

The site will open Monday to everyone.

Friday, a drive up testing site will open at Walgreens on Executive Drive. It used to be a Rite-Aid so the awning is still blue.

Those tests will be for anyone eighteen and older with symptoms, and any health care workers and first responders.

“I want to encourage every leader, every parent, every mentor, every source of information we can fare it out into the community, we want to make sure that you are tested. Take the test, do your best, and God will do the rest,” says Pastor Keith Tyler Sr., with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The city has been talking with African-American community leaders and health officials for weeks as they work for ways to address and hopefully fix the racial disparity.

Drive-up testing at BCTC and Walgreens will be available by appointment. People must come to either site in a vehicle.

Free testing at BCTC will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for two weeks. Register for a time slot by clicking here.

For Walgreens testing will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week. Tests will continue for approximately two weeks, or until they run out of test kits (testing approximately 200 per day). Registration begins Friday online at the website here.