Browns select former Lafayette star Jedrick Wills with 10th pick

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Former Lafayette and Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills has been drafted #10 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

During his career with the Crimson Tide, Wills played at right tackle and finished with 29 career starts, including 28 straight to end his career.

He earned second team All-America accolades from the AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Wills was selected by Pro Football Focus as a third team All-American at tackle.

He was also named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and league coaches.

As a member of the Lafayette Generals, Wills played in back-to-back state title games in 2016 and 2017.