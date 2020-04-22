Woman accused of stealing PPE from Pikeville Medical Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Mountain Top Newspaper, a Pike County woman is accused of stealing personal protective equipment from Pikeville Medical Center.

The paper says that according to court documents, 34-year-old Savana Ray, of Aflex, was arrested on April 19th at the hospital. Court documents say Pikeville Police made contact with hospital security, who reported that Ray had stolen face masks and gloves.

The newspaper says a search of Ray after her arrest led the discovery of the prescription drugs gapapentin and Xanax inside a plastic bag in her purse. Ray also had an active warrant for her arrested in a felony drug trafficking case.

Ray was charged with theft, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container and contempt of court, according to the newspaper.